Men arrested after assault on doorstep of house

Two men have been arrested following the report of an assault in the Hunters Crescent area of Omagh on August 9.

The men were 26-years and 19-years.

Constable Primrose said: “We received a report on Friday night, just after 11pm, of a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight, between two males on the doorstep of a house in the area.

“A 26-year-old man, subsequently arrested on suspicion of common assault, has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“The 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, he has also been released on bail pending further enquiries.

“We are appealing to anyone with information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2460 of 09/08/19.”

Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.