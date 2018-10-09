Mid Ulster Chair condemns 'violent attack' on family

Chairperson of Mid-Ulster District Council, Sean McPeake while condemning a violent attack on a mother and her grown-up son in Lavey over the weekend, has urged the local community to be alert to recent thefts of vehicles in the rural parish and neighbouring hinterland.

The leading Sinn Féin elected representative said: "I have just learned of this vicious attack in our parish and I can only state our community's shock at such an attack happening in our midst. This has been a terrible ordeal for this family.

"It comes on the back off a week that saw the theft of vehicles from local family homes and businesses. This outbreak of crime in what is always a largely crime-free and quiet area is alarming. My party will be seeking an urgent meeting with those tasked with local policing and community safety responsibilities to discuss these worrying developments."

"The perpetrators of these crimes need to be brought to justice as soon as possible. Anyone with any information regarding this violent attack or the vehicle thefts need to bring it to the police immediately."