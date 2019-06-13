Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy says Greenvale Hotel plan will 'bring a mixture of reactions'

Mid Ulster MP Francie Molloy has said the planning application submitted by the owners of the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown "will bring a mixture of reactions and emotions for many people."

In a statement this afternoon the Sinn Féin politician said: “The news of the planning application will have come as a surprise to many people and of course it is only natural that their thoughts will be drawn to recent events at the Cookstown venue.

“It is though, only an application at this very early stage and is a decision that the owners will not have taken lightly given the events of St Patrick’s night.

"However, this process will not happen overnight and any development, if it happens at all, will not take place quickly, it would be a number of months before planners will have made a full decision.”

“It is important that people who have bookings with the Greenvale for weddings or events are kept fully informed of what the plans are and I am sure the owners will facilitate this discussion at an early opportunity.”