Most Wanted list: sexual crimes

These are the people most wanted by police forces in the UK in relation to alleged sexual offences.
They appear on the Crimestoppers Most Wanted page - a 160-strong list of men and women wanted in connection with crimes across Britain.
Crimestoppers is a registered charity helping law enforcement to solve crimes. Crimestoppers pay cash rewards of up to £1,000 for information and, since its formation in 1988, nearly 134,000 arrests have been made as a result of tip-offs to the charity.
Unlike some countries, the UK doesn’t rank its most wanted list - crimes are not ranked by their severity and there is no ‘most wanted individual’. But, according to Crimestoppers: “The nature of the crime or the investigation will influence whether an appeal is featured.”
The 13 people on the most wanted list for connection to crimes of a sexual nature:
Maciej Filip Szmurlo
Possession of Indecent Images of Children
Crime location:Great Sutton, Ellesmere Port
Police force: Cheshire
Fatah Benlaredj
Wanted for the rape of a 7-year-old girl.
Nickname:Samir
Police force: Other Law Enforcement
Ali Benaun
Sexual Assault
Crime location:Timperley, Court Widnes
Police force:Cheshire
Shaun Fox
Cambridgeshire Constabulary would like to speak to Shaun Fox regarding an incident which took place in Peterborough on 2nd April 2018
Crime location:Church Street, Stanground, Peterborough
Suspect name:Shaun Peter Graham Fox
Police force:Cambridgeshire
Greg Ofulue
Rape
Crime location:Foregate Street, Chester
Police force:Cheshire
Maiwand Abbasi
Police are appealing for information as to the whereabouts of Maiwand Abbasi, 22, from Archer Road in Stevenage, who failed to appear at Cambridge Crown Court on 28/11/2014 in connection with a sexual offence.
Crime location:Stanborough Road, Welwyn Garden City
Suspect name:Maiwand Abbasi
Police force:Hertfordshire
Hannan Ahmed
The suspect is wanted in relation to inappropriate sexual activity with a minor.
Crime location: Moulton, Northwich
Police force:Cheshire
Leandro Felipe Kontreras-Soto
The suspect is wanted in relation to the rape of a woman.
Crime location:Crewe
Suspect name:Leandro Felipe Kontreras-Soto
Police force:Cheshire
Rezgar Zengana
Rezgar Zengana was convicted of raping a 25 year old female.
Crime location:Glasgow
Suspect name:Rezgar Zengana
Nickname: Zengana uses various aliases including Abdul Qadar, Rusheer Ahmed, Syed Waq and Ali Kermin
Police force:Other Law Enforcement
Costas Sampson
Crime type:Sexual crime
Wanted for rape and other offences.
Nickname:Kostas Sampson
Police force:Other Law Enforcement
Filomeno Francisco
The suspect is wanted in relation to a sexual assault involving someone who was unable to give consent.
Crime location:Walthall Street, Crewe
Suspect name:Filomeno Francisco
Police force:Cheshire
Tarsem Najjar Singh
Crime type:Sexual crime
Police in the Devon and Cornwall area are seeking 56-year-old man Tarsem Najjar Singh who is wanted for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements and immigration offences.
He has failed to register a new address and has absconded from immigration services. A location of this male is sought to enable police and immigration services to take appropriate action for the offences he is wanted for, but also to ensure he is risk managed appropriately.
Crime location: Plymouth
Date: 12/02/2016
Suspect name: Tarsem Najjar Singh
Nickname: Tarsem Singh
Police force: Devon and Cornwall
Paul Dunn
Suspect is wanted for the possession of indecent imagery of minors.
Crime location: Barnton, Northwich
Suspect name: Paul Dunn
Police force: Cheshire
Police forces across the UK are responsible for the appeals that appear on the Crimestoppers Most Wanted page, uploading and removing entries and ensuring accuracy of any information provided.
Forces have strict controls to ensure that information provided is accurate. However, if you feel that an appeal is incorrect, contact Crimestoppers to let them know and they will pass this information to the relevant police force.