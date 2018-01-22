Motorist fined £75 for speeding

A motorist caught doing 73mph on the Glenshane Road, Maghera, was fined a total of £75 at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Adam McClean (21), of Draperstown Road, Tobermore, also received three penalty points.

A prosecuting lawyer said the detection was made on March 15 last year, and that the defendant was offered a fixed penalty but failed to take it up.

McClean, who was not professionally represented, explained that he had lost the card part of his driving licence and it had been sent back to him by the court authorities.