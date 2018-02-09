Motorist refused to give breath specimen

A south Derry motorist who failed to provide police with a specimen of breath for analysis, has lost his licence for three years.

Daniel McAleese (55), of Beatrice Villas, Bellaghy, was also fined a total of £365.

The court heard the offence arose out of an incident at William Street in Bellaghy on June 19 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that the defendant was interviewed by police at Dungannon in connection with a number of offences not before the court.

The lawyer said McAleese was asked to undergo a breath test on three occasions and he refused each time.

He was asked for a reason and replied that there was no reason, the barrister continued.

In reply to a question from District Judge Oonagh Mullan, the prosecutor said the defendant was spoken to about driving a car and being involved in a minor road accident some hours earlier for which there is no evidence.

He added that the defendant had a previous matter in 2008.

Defence solicitor Donal Heron said McAleese is a father of four and a workshop joiner whose hours have been reduced.

He explained the defendant’s refusal was due to a misunderstanding that it had to be demonstrated that he was driving the vehicle before he would agree to provide a specimen.

Imposing the penalties, Judge Mullan said it was disappointing that the defendant found himself before the court again.

She told him not to drive until he took his test.