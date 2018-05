Police have carried out searches arcoss Mid Ulster following the death of a male in Moneymore at weekend.

A male was arrested and drugs and drug paraphernalia recovered.

The searches took place in the Cookstown, Moneymore and Magherafelt areas earlier today.

"We will continue to go after the drugs and dealers in Mid Ulster, these people care nothing about destroying the lives of others, kids included, but we also need your assistance," said a police spokesperson.