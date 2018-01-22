Sentencing a Moneymore man to 220 hours of community service, a District Judge warned him that his one punch assault could have had serious consequences.

Before Magherafelt Magistrates Court was 25-year-old Timothy McVey, from Ballyneill Road, who admitted assaulting the victim shortly after midnight on July 31 last year.

Judge Oonagh Mullan described it as “a foolish incident” and told the defendant that she hoped never to see him before the court again.

She also ordered him to pay £200 compensation to the injured party.

“There may have been an element of self-defence in this, but you should not have acted in the way you did,” she told McVey.

The court heard the case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

A barrister prosecuting said at approximately 12.10am police patrolling in Magherafelt spoke to a male at Queen Street who claimed he had been assaulted.

She said a review of CCTV led police to a group of males and a description given matched the defendant, who had red marks on his shirt consistent with blood stains.

McVey was subsequently arrested and while being interviewed he suggested that he had been acting in self-defence.

Defence counsel Dean Mooney said the defendant had no record of any type, and described the probation report as “very positive”.

Mr Mooney said the defendant earned a good wage and his job involved him travelling all over Europe. He said the defendant was not the initiator of the aggression but has since totally regretted his behaviour and had gone to the home of the injured party to apologise for his actions.

Mr Mooney pointed out that the defendant held a firearms certificate and this had been taken away from him due to the court proceedings. He expressed the hope that the certificate would be returned to him.

Counsel asked the court to take all the circumstances into account along with the defendant’s genuine remorsefulness.

Judge Mullan said she accepted McVey had shown remorse and that he was an industrious man. She added the defendant had also saved the injured party the ordeal of coming to court to give evidence.