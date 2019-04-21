Part of man's ear bitten off during 'altercation'

Detectives investigating a serious assault at licensed premises in Co Tyrone on Saturday night, during which a man had part of his ear bitten off, have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

It was reported at around 8pm that some form of altercation took place in the smoking area of the premises on Old Market Place, Omagh.

"A 48-year-old male had part of his ear bitten off during the incident," a PSNI spokesperson explained.

"A 33-year-old male has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in police custody at this time."

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson has appealed for anyone who was in the smoking area of the premises and who witnessed the altercation to contact detectives in Omagh on 101 quoting reference 1326 of 20/04/19.

Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.