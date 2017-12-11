Pensioner with ‘high reading’ loses his licence for 14 months

A south Derry pensioner who was said by the judge to have had “a high reading”, has lost his licence for 14 months.

Before the court was Edward Frances Dillon, from Beaver Drive in Maghera, who was also fined a total of £265 for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Dillon was certified as suitable to take part in the drink-driving rehabilitation course, which may entitle him to a reduction in his period of disqualification.

A prosecuting lawyer told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that on the afternoon October 24 this year, police received a report of a man leaving licensed premises in Maghera and getting in to a blue-coloured VW Polo.

Counsel said police received reports of it driving along the road and at 4.35pm they saw the vehicle ahead of them before it turned into Glen Road.

He said the vehicle then stopped before turning into the drive way of a house.

The prosecutor said officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor on speaking to the defendant, who provided a preliminary breath test which showed an alcohol reading of 97mgs.

He added that the defendant was then conveyed to the police station where he provided an evidential specimen which revealed an alcoholic count of 86mgs in breath.

Patrick McGuckin, defending solicitor, said Dillon admitted the offence and had cooperated fully with police when stopped.

Mr McGuckin said the defendant has been driving for 52 years and had entered a plea at the earliest opportunity.

Although he admitted it was a high reading, he pleaded with the court to keep the disqualification as low as possible.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Dillon he had a previous conviction for a drink driving offence back in 2003. Ms Mullan said the conviction was some time ago, but she had to take into account that the defendant’s reading of 86mgs was at “the high end.”