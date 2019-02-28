Plumber kicked bonnet of car causing £2,000 worth of damage

A plumber who caused almost £2,000 of damage to a Range Rover parked outside a Cookstown nightclub, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months at East Tyrone Magistrates Court.

Twenty-four-year-old Eunan Peter Morgan from Dixon Court, Coalisland, admitted a charge of criminal damage arising out of the incident on November 18 last.

Deputy District Judge Paul Conway ordered Morgan to pay restitution of £2,000 in respect of the damage to the bonnet of the vehicle.

Mr Conway commented that Morgan had no previous convictions and his priority was to ensure that the injured party got their money back.

Counsel prosecuting told the court that police on mobile patrol were waved down by door staff of the nightclub and shown the damage which consisted of scuff marks to the bonnet.

The defendant was pointed out and identified standing outside a nearby hot food takeaway and CCTV from the nightclub showed him kicking the bonnet, counsel said.

He said Morgan was spoken to by police and replied: “I haven’t criminal damaged anything.”

Counsel said that he was arrested and taken to Omagh custody suite.

He said that an estimate of £1,974.33 was obtained in respect of the damage to the Range Rover.

Counsel added that Morgan was shown the footage and later made a full statement of admission and apologised. He told police that he could not remember the incident.

A defence barrister stressed Morgan had taken too much alcohol.

He explained that on the night he was celebrating a birthday and had been inside the nightclub and come out and approached a number of people who were remonstrating with staff.

The lawyer said the defendant did not “remember engaging in this damage.”

He said Morgan was prepared to pay for the damage but was not in a position to pay it immediately as he has been off work for a time due to anxiety and depression.

The lawyer said the defendant had brought £40 with him to court to pay for the damage and he hoped to be back in full time work in the near future.

“He is mortified by his behaviour on this occasion,” he added.

Judge Conway said the injured party needed to get their money and his priority was to ensure that they do. He told Morgan that he had engaged in an issue with these people which had nothing to do with him and when he was not happy took it out on a totally innocent individual’s vehicle.

“Looking at the photographs there was considerable damage to the bonnet of the car,” he said. “The owner should not be out of pocket due to your drunken behaviour.”