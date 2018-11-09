Police appeal after creeper style burglary

Detectives are appealing for information a creeper style burglary at residential premises in the Garvaghy Hill area of Dungannon in the early hours of Tuesday.

Detective Constable Halliday said: “At around 1:40am, it was reported that entry was gained into a house in the area. A grey Audi A6 was stolen from the premises and is believed to have headed towards Aughnacloy.

“We are also investigating a report of another vehicle theft from a house in the Garvaghy Road area. A yellow Nissan Navarra and a sum of money inside the property were stolen during the incident. The car is also believed to have headed towards Aughnacloy.

“At this stage police are investigating a link between both incidents.

“Enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives in Omagh, quoting reference number 177 6/11/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”