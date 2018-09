Police are appealing for information after a quad bike was stolen at Tobermore.

The incident happened at Clooney Road in the early hours of September 2.

Police say the quad is a red Honda 500 Foreman. There are holes drilled into the front bars of the quad for carrying equipment.

If you have any information that can help police get the quad back to its rightful owner, please contact Police in Magherafelt quoting reference number 470 of 02/09/18.