Police issue descriptions of three males following Cookstown assault

Cookstown police have issued descriptions of three males they want to speak with about an assault in the town.

The incident took place at the junction of Fair Hill Road and Loy Street around midnight on May 21.

They are described as follows:

One is Eastern European, 6ft in height with a very muscular build and short dark hair.

The second male was wearing track bottoms and a body warmer type top, shorter than the first male and very skinny.

The third male is believed to be same height as the second male.

If you can help, get in touch via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.