Police probe possible link between break-ins

Detectives are investigating a number of burglaries at homes in the Dungannon, Ballygawley and Aughnacloy areas during which cash and jewellery were stolen.

Officers are investigating a possible link between the five break-ins, which occurred within the space of a few hours on Saturday.

A house in the Church Street area of Ballygawley was targeted sometime between 2:45pm and 7:50pm. Rooms were ransacked and cash, including Euro notes, and jewellery were reported stolen.

Another house was targeted a short distance away in the Fair Green area, sometime between 6:35pm and 8pm. A bracelet and sum of money were stolen.

Sometime between 7:50pm and 8:45pm a house in Coronation Park in Derrycush, Aughnacloy was broken into. Rooms were ransacked and a sum of money and jewellery were taken.

Entry was gained to another property on the same street sometime between midday and 10:30pm, but nothing is believed to have been taken.

A sum of money was also taken from a house in the Old Omagh Road area of Dungannon. It is believed the burglary occurred at around 9:45pm.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We are currently examining whether these incidents are linked, and we would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the areas where the burglaries occurred, who saw any individuals acting suspiciously or any strange vehicles. In particular, we are keen to speak to anyone who saw a black Audi A4/S4 vehicle in any of these areas. We would also like to hear from anyone who is offered jewellery for sale in suspicious circumstances.”

Investigating officers can be contacted on 101.