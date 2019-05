Police have appealed for help in locating nine missing heifers.

A post on PSNI Facebook reveals that this morning they "received a call from a member of the public concerned about the welfare of 9 heifers which have gone missing overnight".

A PSNI spokesman added that "three of the missing heifers are red and three are black".

The post adds: "If you see these animals wandering within the Desertmartin area please contact us immediately quoting CC322 22/5/19."