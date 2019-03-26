PSNI seize vehicle 'identified' in burglaries

Police say they have seized a vehicle believed to have been involved in a number of burglaries in Maghera and Draperstown areas.

In a social media post, Magherafelt PSNI say they are currently examining the vehicle.

"Detectives continue to investigate and we'll continue to spend as much of our time in the areas affected as possible," said the post.

Anyone who sees anything suspicious, be it vehicles or unknown callers, let the police know immediately via 101.

"Your information and assistance is our best means of catching these people in the act," they added.