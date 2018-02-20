Roof tiler stopped by police after collecting friends

A roof tiler who went to collect friends in Cookstown and stayed on for a few drinks, has lost his licence for 15 months.

Kenny Shirlow (30), of Old Mill Court, Moneymore, was also fined £265 for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Counsel prosecuting told Magherafelt Magistrates Court that police on mobile patrol at Magherafelt Road, Moneymore, stopped and spoke to the defendant at 10.10pm on January 19 last.

She said police officers detected a strong smell of intoxicating liquor and the defendant failed a preliminary breath test.

The barrister said he was transferred to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a specimen of breath showing an alcohol reading of 92mg.

A defence lawyer said the defendant would now have to employ someone to drive him in order to keep his business going.

He explained the circumstances were that the defendant had arranged to collect friends drinking in Cookstown but when he got there they continued drinking and he joined with them.

He said the defendant then “took a chance” and decided to drive home.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that it was a high reading, and defendant was foolish to have been on the road.

She added that he must have known he was well over the legal limit.

Ms Mullan certified Shirlow for the drink-driving rehabilitation course.