Service for murdered teen at spot where she was killed

Members of the public have been invited to a special memorial service for a teenager girl who was murdered in Co Tryone 47 years ago.

Portadown girl Marian Beattie was just 18 years old when she was brutally killed outside Aughnacloy and her killer remains at large to this day.

Gerard Beattie with a photograph of his late sister, Marian. INPT32-100gc

Her family have been campaiging for years to find out what actually happened to their bubbly young sister on the night of Friday the 30th of March 1973.

She had been attending a charity dance at Hadden’s garage when she last seen leaving the dance with an unknown male in his late teens.

Marian was found murdered six hours later at the bottom of a nearby quarry.

Her murder remains unsolved but her family continue the search for truth and justice.

They believe there is someone in the area who knows what happened that night and can help bring the person who took Marian’s life to justice.

The quarry is now Tullyvar Civic Amenities Site based at Cavankilgreen between Aughnacloy and Ballygawley. This is where the memorial service will take place.

The memorial service will feature an unveiling of an engraved stone in memory of Marian and an appeal for information will be made by speakers.

Flowers will then be laid at the stone.

A source close to the Beattie family commented: “This is a chance for the people of Aughnacloy, the wider Clogher Valley area and even further afield to come and show their sympathy to the Beattie family and their support in the quest for truth and justice.

“This was a truly an horrific murder which deeply affected the entire community here.”

“This service will not only be in memory of Marian but used as an appeal for anybody with information about her murder to please get in touch with us.”

“It is never too late to do the right thing.”

Meanwhile after a the podcast last year on Marian’s murder the Beattie family received an anonymous letter that contained information.

Marian’s brother Gerard Beattie said in regards to the letter: “From the Beattie family to the person that wrote the letter would they please come forward or meet us in private if they would prefer we would really like to speak with them as soon as possible.”

The service begins at 2.30pm on Sunday the 29th of March beside Tullyvar Civic Amenities Site between Aughnacloy and Ballygawley.

If you have any information on the murder of Marian Beattie please ring 079 215 70043.