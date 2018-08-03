Sex offender ‘failed to register’ with police

A sex offender who failed to register with police, was given a two-month suspended jail sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Forty-four-year-old Kevin Diamond, of Ballyknock Lane, Maghera, admitted failing to make his annual report to police on November 16 last year.

A prosecuting lawyer said the defendant was due to register with the police on November 16 last, but did not do so until November 17.

Counsel said as a result the defendant was arrested and cautioned in connection with the matter.

She claimed Diamond told police that he “wasn’t really aware it was my signing day.”

Admitting the offence Stewart Ballentine, solicitor, said the defendant had previously received notification from police to come in and sign the registration.

“That clearly did not happen on this occasion,” said Mr Ballentine.

He stressed this was the first occasion the defendant had missed signing.

Mr Ballentine pointed out that Diamond had since taken steps to ensure this never happened again.

He said the defendant was sorry he had failed to register on time with the police.

He described the defendant as being of “low risk”, who lived with his elderly parents.

“It’s very unlikely that he will be before the court again,” added Mr Ballentine.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant that in future he must remember to report and register with the police annually, or he would find himself back before the court again.

Ms Mullan imposed a two-month jail sentence which she suspended for 12 months.