'Significant' quantity of cocaine seized in police searches

A significant quantity of suspected cocaine has been seized by police during searches in the Mid Ulster area.

The seizure was made following the death of a 34-year-old man in Moneymore on Sunday and the hospitalisation of several others following suspected drug use.

PSNI carried out searches across the district

The drugs have been sent for forensic examination.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “As this past weekend has shown, drug use can have fatal consequences and leave families and communities devastated.

"We are glad to have been able to remove this harmful substance from the streets of Mid Ulster and to prevent any further harm being caused.

"I would reiterate our previous warning to anyone considering taking any kind of drug - do not do it. Do not take chances with your health, or your life.

Anyone with information that could assist us in tackling the sale and supply of drugs of any kind in the local area can contact police on 101, or information can be given anonymously to the Crimestoppers charity.”