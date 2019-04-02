Speeding driver ‘going to church’

A motorist going to church was detected travelling at 91mph, East Tyrone Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was Norman Marshall (45), of Augher Point Road, Sixmilecross, who was fined £150 with a £15 offender levy and five penalty points.

A PPS lawyer said police on duty at Tullyvar Road detected defendant’s vehicle travelling at 91mph and stopped it.

A defence solicitor said the defendant was following slow moving traffic and in overtaking had allowed his speed to creep up excessively.

He said the offence happened at 11.25pm and church started at 11.30pm.

The solicitor pleaded with the court not to impose a disqualification as the defendant ran an oil business and was self employed, travelling 50,000 miles per year.

He added that Marshall has been driving for 30 years without incident.