A motorist spotted talking into a mobile phone while driving, was fined £60 with three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Paul Johnston (30), of Waterfoot Road, Magherafelt, was also fined £40 for failing to produce his licence to police.

The court heard the offences came to light when police saw the defendant at Hillhead Road, Toome, on the afternoon of June 6,