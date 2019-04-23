Stolen cash machine recovered in Co Tyrone

Police have recovered a stolen ATM machine near Omagh.

Criminal gangs have stolen a number of cash machines from businesses across Northern Ireland recently, and the PSNI has said it is working to establish where this particular ATM was taken from.

Detective Inspector Trevor Stevenson said: “We received a report yesterday evening, around 6:20pm, that an ATM machine had been located by a member of the public in the Barony Road area of Mountfield.

“The machine has been taken for examination and we are working with our colleagues in the banking industry to establish where the machine was taken from.

“I want to thank the vigilant member of public who made the discovery and reported it to police and would urge anyone who comes across anything suspicious, or out of the ordinary, to contact us on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1176 22/04/19.”

Information can also be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.