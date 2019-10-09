Swans are being 'trapped, captured and stolen' in horror NI incidents

Police have revealed they have received reports of people "trapping, capturing and stealing Swans".

In a Facebook post the PSNI advise that the bizarre incidents are not a good idea as swans "aren’t exactly the sort of bird you’d keep as a pet".

A swan near water

"Swans are protected by law, any capture or removal of these beautiful birds is illegal.



"When we catch swans it’s to get them off the road - we provide luxury transportation, complete veterinary care and return them to their family - as happened to the one in the photo.



"If you know of people trapping swans drop us a PM or if you see it happening phone us immediately."