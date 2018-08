Detectives in Mid Ulster have charged an 18 -year- old man with a number of offences including robbery, common assault and theft.

He is expected to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow, Friday 3 July.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

The charges relate to a break-in at the home of a woman in her eighties in Mourne Avenue in Coalisland on 22 April during which items including cash and the occupant's wedding ring were taken.