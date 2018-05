A teenager had a criminal damage charge withdrawn by a lawyer for the Public Prosecution Service at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for a caution to be administered.

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Brendan Donnelly from Greencastle Road in Omagh, had been accused of damaging a car on August 23 2016.

The court heard that restitution totalling £275 in respect of the damage had been lodged by the defendant with the injured party’s solicitor.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan acceded to the application.