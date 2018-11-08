Thieves cause thousands of pounds in damage to Tyrone properties

Thousands of pounds worth of damage was caused by thieves who stole boilers and washing machines from a new housing development near Coalisland, according to a local Sinn Féin representative.

Mid Ulster councillor Joe O'Neill described those responsible as "criminal thieves" and called on the public to forward information to help bring them to justice.

He said: "The Millbrooke estate on the Washingbay Road that became almost abandoned had seen a new developer come in and retalise the site and build new homes for local people of the area and I would like to praise him for doing so.

"But it's a disgrace that this man has been left out of pocket by the actions of these individuals and I hope that this does not put him off in future projects in this area.

"I'm calling on anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in that area last week to come forward with any information that will help bring those responsible to justice."