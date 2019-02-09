Thieves cut through van door to steal expensive saw

Police are hunting thieves who cut through the sliding door of a transporter van and made off with an expensive concrete saw.

Dungannon police said the saw is valued at almost £600 and the theft was discovered when the owner returned to the van which was parked at Tamnamore Park and Ride.

"We regularly patrol this area to prevent these thefts occurring but these disgraceful people continue to act in this despicable way," police said in a social media post.

"If you saw anything suspicious in the area on Tuesday morning please get in contact by phoning 101 and quoting reference CC1016 5/2/19.

"If you park your car in this area or any of the car parks for any length of time please do not leave any valuables in your vehicle and ensure your vehicle is secured."