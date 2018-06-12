Thieves make off from golf club with £3,000

Police are hunting thieves who broke into Moyola Park Golf Club in Castledawson and stole around £3,000 in cash.

The intruders entered the Curran Road premises in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They damaged doors and shutters while gaining entry, police say.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Those behind this despicable act must be brought to justice.”

“Our investigation is at an early stage but we are following a number of lines of enquiry in order to apprehend those behind this incident.

“If you’ve seen anything in and around the hours of 1am and 2am this morning, or have heard anything you think we should know about, please give us a call on 101 ref 231 12/06/18.”

Information can also be passed anonymously via the Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.