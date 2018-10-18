Thieves make off with digger buckets

Two digger buckets have been stolen from a building site in Coalisland.

The theft happened at Barrack Street sometime between 5.15pm on Wednesday and 8am today.

Dungannon police are appealing for information.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to contact police at Dungannon on 101 quoting reference number 209 18/10/18," said a spokesperson.

" Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”