Three charged with assault on police and criminal damage

A 22 year old man and a 21 year old female have been charged with assault on police, criminal damage, attempted criminal damage and resisting arrest arising out of an incident in Magherafelt on Sunday night.

Both are due to appear at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on December 5. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

A 16 year old female was also charged with assault on police. She is due to appear at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on December 3.

The charges arise out of an incident at Union Road area of the town.