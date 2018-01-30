Took father’s car without consent to get Chinese

A young Tobermore man who took his father’s Mercedes to get a Chinese meal without authority, appeared at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

James Marshall (20), of Draperstown Road, was fined a total of £425 with six penalty points for speeding, having no insurance, and taking the vehicle without permission.

The court heard that on October 31 shortly after 8pm, police were checking speeds on the Desertmartin Road.

A prosecuting lawyer said that they detected a Mercedes being driven by the defendant travelling at 81mph, on a stretch of roadway governed by the 60mph speed limit.

She said the vehicle was stopped and the defendant told officers that it was owned by his father and he did not have insurance to drive it.

Admitting the offences Stephen Atherton, solicitor, said the defendant’s parents were away on holiday and he was under strict instructions not to drive the car.

However, Mr Atherton said Marshall had decided to take it without consent and go for a Chinese.

“He accepted full responsibility when he was stopped by the police and I would ask the court to give him credit for that,” he said.

Mr Atherton said defendant is an industrious young man who helped his father on the farm and carried on a bouncy castle hire business.

He added that he lived at home and he needed his licence for the business.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Marshall he had been “very foolish.”