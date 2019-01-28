Twenty-six drink drivers detected

Twenty-six motorists were detected drink driving in Mid Ulster district during the 2018/19 winter anti-drink drive operation - the same as last year.

Preliminary figures for Northern Ireland released by the PSNI show that was a 10.6% decreased in those caught over the limit.

A total of 322 drink drivers were arrested between 30 November 2018 and 1 January 2019, 38 less than during the same period in 2017/18.

Commenting on the figures, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said, “One person was detected at over four times the drink drive limit, with a reading of 153 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millimetres of breath - the legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

“At 14 years of age, the youngest person detected shouldn’t have been on the road -let alone failing a breath test. This individual is being dealt with for a number of motoring offences including Taking and Driving Away. The oldest person detected was 83 years of age. Females accounted for 72 of the 322 arrests, compared with 49 females arrested out of a total of 360 during the previous campaign.”