Two arrests after £300,000 drugs seizure in County Tyrone

Detectives from Organised Crime investigating the seizure of around £300,000 of drugs in Stewartstown area in October last year have arrested two men this morning.

Detective Inspector Gawley said: “Officers were conducting a proactive policing operation today regarding the seizure of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of around £300,000 from the Lisaclare Road area of Stewartstown on 24th October 2018.

One man aged 24 years old was arrested at the Killymoon Road area of Cookstown, while a 26 year old man was arrested at the Knockmoyle Grove area of Omagh.

“Both men were arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug. They are currently in police custody assisting with our enquiries.

“We are committed to making Northern Ireland a hostile environment to those within our local community involved in drug dealing. We will seek to identify them, arrest them and bring them before the courts.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information around drug dealing to contact police on 101. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”