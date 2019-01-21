Two vans in collision near Draperstown

A collision involving two vans near Draperstown was recalled at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Brian William John Harkin (53), of College Glen, Derry/Londonderry, was fined a total of £850 and banned from driving for six months.

Harkin admitted having no licence, no insurance, careless driving, failing to report a damage only accident, and taking a vehicle without the authority of the owner.

Counsel prosecuting said on July 6 2016, police received a report of an accident at Strawmore Lane, Moneyneany, in which a van driven by Harkin crashed into the back of another van.

She said there was damage to the front of the van driven by the defendant and damage to the two back doors and side panel of the other van.

The lawyer said the defendant later made a full admission to police.

A defence solicitor said Harkin had taken the van without his employer’s permission.

He said that despite this his employer had provided him with a reference and still employed him.

The solicitor explained that the defendant did not own a licence as he has not driven since 2001.

He cooperated fully with the police at interview and admitted the offences, he continued.

The solicitor asked the court to treat Harkin leniently for the way he has approached the matter.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she would keep the period of disqualification to six months.

She ordered the defendant to pay a £15 offender levy.