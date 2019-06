Detectives from Organised Crime investigating the seizure of around £300,000 of drugs in the Stewartstown area last October, have charged two men.

The men, aged 24 and 26, are charged with possession of a class A controlled drug, possession of class A drug with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of a class A controlled drug.

They are due to appear at Dungannon Magistrates Court tomorrow. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the PPS.