Vital warning sign stolen from school bus

Police are investigating the theft of an electronic bus warning sign.

The sign was taken from the interior of a school bus which operates in the Cookstown area.

The bus provides a valuable service for children and families who rely on transport to and from school.

The sign is a vital piece of safety equipment, providing high visibility warning to motorists that children are boarding or exiting the bus.

In a social media post, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Sadly, as this bus is predominantly used to service schools routes, the suggestion is a school pupil is involved. If you have any information please contact police on the non emergency 101 quoting reference number 597 11/10/18.”