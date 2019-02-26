Warning that cash machine thefts could contribute to rural areas becoming ‘ATM free zones’

Retail NI has urged the PSNI to ensure that sufficient resources are being dedicated to tackling the problem of cash machine thefts, warning that “many rural areas of Northern Ireland could become ATM free zones.”

A delegation from the organisation, which represents many independent retail businesses across Northern Ireland, met with senior police officers at Musgrave Street Station today to discuss the impact such crimes have on local retailers and communities.

The meeting was arranged following a spate of cash machine thefts across the Province in recent months – many of them in rural areas.

In a number of thefts stolen diggers have been used to rip the ATMs from the outer walls of business premises.

Retail NI has warned that the ongoing thefts, combined with the loss of rate relief on ATMs and added transaction charges, is creating “a perfect storm of problems around rural ATMs.”

Retail NI chief executive Glyn Roberts said: “We are satisfied that the PSNI is taking this issue very seriously at a senior and strategic level.

“This was a very useful meeting with the PSNI and we urged them to ensure that resources are put in to tackling this problem.

“These robberies have cost our members hundreds of thousands of pounds and the criminal gangs behind them belong behind bars for a very long time.”

He added: “With so many bank branch closures, our members provide an invaluable service to many rural communities to access cash. Unless we see a crack down on the robberies, a restoration of the rate relief and resolution on the transaction charge, many rural areas of Northern Ireland could become ATM free zones, which will have a negative impact upon consumers and rural communities.”