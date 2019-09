A warning has been issued to motorists after manhole covers were stolen from a NI road.

A post this morning on @TrafficwatchNI says their local Roads Section Office is reporting that "multiple c/w manhole covers/lids - stolen in general #Stewartstown / #Ardboe".

It adds that "road users" (are) advised to exercise caution if driving in this area due to hazards posed by missing manhole lids on roads".