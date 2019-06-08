Window damaged by ‘shot from a shotgun’ in Castlederg

Detectives are investigating after an incident at a house in Castlederg last night, Friday, June 7.

Detective Sergeant Jack said: “Just after 11.20pm we received a report of what was described as some type of explosion in the Millbrook Gardens area and that a window at a property had been smashed.

“There was an adult female in the house at the time. No injuries were reported, however, the occupant of the house has been left badly shaken.

“Officers attended the scene and our enquiries lead us to believe the damage to the window was caused by what appears to have been a shot from a shotgun.

“This was a reckless attack, and it’s fortunate that no one was injured.

“Our enquiries into this matter continue today, and I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area and saw what happened, or knows anything about this to call detectives at Strand Road on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2568 of 07/06/19.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.