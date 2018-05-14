Woman pushed officer in chest during disturbance

A south Derry woman who allegedly called a police officer “a whore” after being arrested outside a Magherafelt pub, appeared at the local Magistrates Court.

Lisa Marie Stokes (19), from Garden Street, Magherafelt, faces two charges of assaulting the officer and disorderly behaviour.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan adjourned the case until May 23 for a short pre-sentence report.

A lawyer prosecuting said at 1.15am on April 15 police on patrol in the town attended a disturbance outside the bar involving members of the public and door staff.

He said the defendant appeared agitated and was being restrained by her sister and door staff.

When police intervened she told a female officer to “f*** off and leave me alone” and pushed her in the chest, the lawyer continued.

Continuing, the prosecutor said Stokes was arrested for assault and disorderly behaviour.

While being conveyed to the custody suite, the defendant said f*** you you whore” to the officer and tried to climb into the front seat of the vehicle and bite the officer, the lawyer claimed.

The judge remarked that it was “an unsavoury incident” and she wanted the benefit of a pre-sentence report given the fact that the defendant attempted to bite the police officer.

She told Stokes that her behaviour on this occasion had been totally unacceptable and warned her to cooperate with the probation officer.