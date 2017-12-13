Woman threatened she would beat door in

An intoxicated woman was arrested after refusing to calm down for police officers, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was Michelle Anne Hughes (36), from Killowen Drive, Magherafelt, who is accused of disorderly behaviour.

The court heard that at 3.40am on September 29 this year, police were called to a residential address in Magherafelt.

Prosecuting counsel said officers spotted the defendant, who was in an intoxicated state, standing outside a house shouting loudly: “Let me in or I will beat the door in.”

Counsel said police spoke to the defendant and asked her to calm down several times as it was a residential area and people were sleeping.

He said she continued to shout and police warned her again about her behaviour.

The barrister said Hughes was then arrested and conveyed to Dungannon police station where she was charged with disorderly behaviour.

A defence barrister told District Judge Oonagh Mullan that Hughes was appearing in court after being released from hospital.

She said the defendant had significant personal issues of relevance, and believed it would benefit the court if a pre-sentence report was prepared.

Judge Mullan adjourned the case until January 3 next. She warned the defendant to cooperate with the Probation Service and keep appointments with them.