Cyclists ‘get on their bike’ for this year’s Tour of Tyrone Sportive

Sunday, July 22 saw over 150 cyclists descend on Stangmore Park, home of the Dungannon Swifts FC to take part in the second year of the Tour of Tyrone Sportive. Just like last year cyclists had a choice of three routes which accommodated all abilities and fitness levels. Beginners and novice cyclists stayed close to Dungannon with a 33 mile loop, whilst the stronger, more experienced cyclists headed into the Sperrins for either 65 or 102 miles.

This year the Alzheimer’s Society of NI were the chosen charity, following on from last year where Dungannon Swifts FC made a £500 donation to CHS after the first year of the event. Clubs that were well represented included Square Wheels CC from the Moy, Island Wheelers from Coalisland and Termon Wheelers of Carrickmore, although all local clubs were visible on the day. From further away, there were large numbers from Titanic Quarter CC and Phoenix CC in Belfast as well as riders from South of the border. Dungannon Swifts players, backroom staff and volunteers were all involved from signing up, to marshalling and feeding and watering the tired cyclists.

Two couples among the large number of Island Wheelers ...husband and wife teams of Janice and Thomas Hepburn and Brenda and John Ferrity with their clubmates.

Alongside First Team Captain Ryan Harpur, Swifts manager Rodney McAree was signing up cyclists, he added: “It’s great to be involved again in the Tour of Tyrone Sportive, which was a huge success last year, surpassing our expectations. It’s a great opportunity for our club, Dungannon and the county of Tyrone to show what this beautiful part of the world has to offer. I’m disappointed not to be able to ride the event as I’ve been pedalling away in training over the last few of months.”