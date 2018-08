Were you in the area of Irish Street, Dungannon, shortly before midnight on Thursday, August 24?

Police in Dungannon are investigating a road traffic collision that occurred on Irish street, causing a substantial amount of damage to a building. If you witnessed this incident or observed a damaged black coloured Audi, please get in touch via the 101 number, quoting reference number: CCS 2 24/08/2018. Alternatively you can call crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.