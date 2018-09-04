Darren scoops over £43k with EuroMillions winning ticket

A Donaghmore man is one of the winners of the missing £1m ticket in the EuroMillions!

Darren Kirby, who was born in Derry-Londonderry but lives in Donaghmore, was part of a 23-strong syndicate from the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership who will now pocket more than £43k after discovering that the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code on their ticket for the draw on Tuesday, July 31 was a winner.

Ten days ago, The National Lottery started a search across County Derry~Londonderry for the unclaimed £1M prize – but syndicate manager Rory McParland was holidaying around Ireland at the time, unaware that a million-pound ticket was tucked in his wallet.

He explained: “The news of an unclaimed £1m ticket had obviously spread around Derry. So when I got home from holiday, the rest of the syndicate were eager for me to check our tickets and see if we were the lucky winners.

“We’ve never won much before so hopes weren’t high when I took my tickets back to the Supervalu store where we’d bought them if the first place. As she checked the tickets, the shop assistant told me that we’d won £3 on one line, £5.20 on another and then £7.60 on another – which is our usual form.

“Then she stopped and said that we were going to have to call The National Lottery about one particular line as she wouldn’t be able to pay that amount over the counter. I asked what she meant and all she could tell me was that we had won ‘big money’.”

Sharing the news with his fellow syndicate members was a moment Rory said he will never forget.

“So I rushed back to work and gathered as many colleagues together as I could to tell them the news,” he continued. “Then we all started checking our phones and the internet to see if we could find out how much we’d won.

“All of a sudden, people were saying ‘I think we’ve won a million’ and before we knew it, we were all jumping around the place, going mad, shouting and cheering. I think there were even a few tears shed. It was an incredible moment that I, and I’m sure all involved, will never forget.”

The syndicate of 23 is made up of existing and former staff at the Greater Shantallow Area Partnership (GSAP), a community support agency operating across the northern part of Derry City.