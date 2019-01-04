Delays expected as £200,000 resurfacing works get underway

A £200,000 resurfacing scheme is expected to get underway on Grange Road, Magherafelt on Monday.

The works, which will extend for a distance of about 1.7km from its junction with Dromore Road to its junction with Rosgarron Road, will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, January 18.

To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors, a road closure for through traffic is required for the duration of the works.

During the road closure a two way traffic diversion will be in operation along the Desertmartin Road in Tobermore, Tobermore Road, Main Street in Desertmartin, Rosure Road, Desertmartin Road and Tobermore Road in Magherafelt.

Advanced warning signage for the closure will be provided and diversion routes will be signed as necessary. Local access will be facilitated.

The planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

The Department has carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public, however road users should be aware that some delays should be expected and additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.