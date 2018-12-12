Derrytresk puts residents’ health first

Derrytresk Community Group used funding from the Housing Executive’s Community Grant Scheme to run a First Aid Course over two days in the community centre.

The funding from the Housing Executive was used to bring in a First Aid instructor to train 12 residents in the rural area and it was a huge success.

Parents, sports coaches and Youth Club staff all found the training to be invaluable and are now more confident and knowledgeable in responding to an emergency situation.

Maura Brooks, Chair of Derrytresk Community Group, was delighted to receive the funding and praised everyone who took part.

“A lot of people in Derrytresk coach or take part in sporting activities so having a good knowledge of First Aid provides reassurance for the community that if there is an emergency someone will be there to help,” she explained.

“We are delighted that the Housing Executive has given us funding to do something that will make a real difference in our community. Many congratulations to those, who successfully completed the course. Also grateful thanks to NIHE who supported us, and to the professional teaching from Joanne at ETANI, who inspired delegates and provided them with confidence in handling emergency first aid.”

Michael Dallat, the Housing Executive’s Mid Ulster Area Manager, explained how the Community Grant scheme helps local people: “Funding from our Community Grant Scheme can be used to support a range of initiatives that promote health and wellbeing, bring people together and improve shared spaces in estates across the Mid Ulster Area. This is an example of a community using funding to give people vital skills that could help them keep others safe or even save a life one day.”