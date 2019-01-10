Development work to access natural gas

Significant new development work on the SGN Natural Gas network will begin this week at Granville Industrial Estate, Dungannon which will enable some of the biggest companies in the area to reduce their energy costs by connecting to natural gas in the near future.

Kier will be carrying out the latest phase of ongoing work on the new energy infrastructure at Granville which is scheduled to last for approximately four to six weeks. Commencement of the work on January 7 follows direct consultation by SGN Natural Gas with all of the companies located in one of the biggest industrial estates in the western area.

David Butler, Head of Engineering with SGN Natural Gas, said: “Given the heavy flow of vehicles both entering and exiting Granville Industrial Estate on a daily basis, a manually operated stop-and-go system is considered the safest and most efficient option to ease the flow of traffic in the area. We will continue to do all that we can to minimise disruption while significant ongoing work takes place to develop the SGN Natural Gas network which will enable businesses in the west, including the Mid Ulster area, to have access to natural gas as soon as possible.”

Meat supplier Dunbia, one of the biggest employers in the area, has welcomed the investment in new infrastructure. Alan McKeown, Dunbia’s Corporate Services Director continued: “This project represents a significant infrastructure upgrade for the Estate and will provide businesses with the opportunity to maximise cost efficiencies using natural gas which is the cleanest burning fossil fuel, also helping larger businesses in particular, to reduce their carbon footprint. As one of the largest local companies at Granville, we are confident that the long term benefits will outweigh the temporary inconvenience which may be experienced.”

Details of roadworks and timelines for completion are updated regularly on the ‘Help and advice’ section of the SGN Natural Gas website www.sgnnaturalgas.co.uk