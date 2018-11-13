DIGG puts small retailers on the map

DIGG Childrenswear in Dungannon was among the winners at the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM)’s prestigious Ireland Marketing Awards recently.

The awards were held at the Titanic Belfast and hosted by CIM, the world’s leading professional marketing body, with partners The Marketing Trust.

The ceremony highlighted the new face of marketing, with digital innovation and multichannel customer experience at the forefront of this year’s winning campaigns.

DIGG Childrenswear scooped the prestigious Retail Campaign award for its unrivalled performance in delivering marketing excellence for clients.

Caroline O’Neill proprietor of DIGG Childrenswear said: “To say I am delighted and overwhelmed is an understatement. For a small independent trader to be nominated alongside some huge names such as Marks & Spencers, Moy Park & Remus Uomo is an achievement in itself. However to go ahead and win the award is something I could only ever have dreamed of. I hope this gives small business owners the courage and confidence to push the boundaries when it comes to marketing their business. Your dreams really can come true when you reach for the stars.

“I have a very limited marketing budget however with creative thinking, determination and perseverance I have been able to compete along side the huge retail giants. I am so happy that DIGG Childrenswear has gotten recognition for all the hard work.”

On the night, Chris Daly, chief executive of CIM, addressed the finalists explained: “We are here tonight to recognise and celebrate the insight, creativity and impact Irish marketers are having on the world. With the hunt for Ireland’s best marketer almost complete, tonight we will celebrate and crown the very best our sector has to offer. I am delighted that the Marketing Trust, which has provided invaluable support to the industry, has joined forces with us in Ireland for the first time, to highlight the advantage marketing can provide in today’s increasingly competitive – and often uncertain – business environment.”

Eileen Curry, Chair of CIM Ireland, added: “It was a hugely successful night. It’s clear that the role of the marketer is becoming more demanding, competitive and varied as it expands to encompass data analysis, commercial awareness, business development and customer experience. Our winners have demonstrated the enormous value that marketing brings to a business or an organisation, particularly during these times of immense change. I would like to offer my congratulations to all who made it to the finals; they reflect the very best in marketing talent and I’d also like to thank our founding partner, The Marketing Trust, who help make these awards possible.”

The CIM Ireland Marketing Awards are a celebration of the very best marketing innovations, interventions and campaigns crafted by organisations, businesses and agencies from across Ireland.

The Annual CIM Ireland Marketing Awards celebrate the very best marketing innovations, interventions and campaigns.